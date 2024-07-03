Kate Middleton decides to attend Wimbledon?

Royal fans are excited to see Princess Kate at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, who's been out of sight since her delightful appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15, has left fans guessing about her presence at Wimbledon.

The tennis tournament is always one of the most highly anticipated events on the British summertime calendar as it gives fans some fantastic fashion moments.

The championship is undoubtedly renowned for its courtside style, which regularly sees royals and celebrities cheering on the players from the stands, and always delivers when it comes to fashion.

Now, Princess Kate's appearance is highly-anticipated at the event as royalists and tennis fans equally want her to be there.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews believes Catherine, in her role as patron of the All England Club, will be weighing up an appearance at the final moments of the Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club, also issued a statement about Kate's appearance, saying: "Our priority is clearly that our Patron has the time to recover and we're certainly not going to add any additional pressure on her recovery by speculating on her attendance at this year's Championships."

"We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."



however, Kensington Palace has not released any statement to confirm whether the Princess of Wales would grace the event.



Some royal fans are still optimistic that Catherine will give them a pleasant surprise with her stunning appearance at the event.

However, medical experts and some royal commentators believe it could be difficult for cancer-stricken Kate to attend the event as she's currently undergoing chemotherapy. The Championships will conclude on the weekend of July 13 and 14, with the women’s singles final on the Saturday and the men’s singles final following on the Sunday.