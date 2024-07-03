Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie earn recognition for new 'strategic move

The sisters attended a Buckingham Palace garden party last month

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being "strategic" in their efforts to avoid overshadowing senior working royals,", according to a PR expert.

Recently, the York Princesses have attended public events in support of the Royal Family in a private capacity, including appearances at Ascot and Buckingham Palace garden parties.

In 2024, the Royal Family has faced several health crises, with Sarah Ferguson, Princess Kate, and King Charles all battling cancer. Princess Anne was also hospitalized last month after sustaining a head injury on her Gatcombe Park estate.

Despite having fewer active working royals available, King Charles has not enlisted his nieces, Princess Beatrice 35 and Princess Eugenie 34, as official members of the Royal Family.

Both sisters pursue private careers: Beatrice serves as vice president at the tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie works as an art director at Hauser & Wirth. They are also devoted parents; Eugenie shares two young sons with Jack Brooksbank, while Beatrice has a stepson and a two-year-old daughter with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



Desislava Dobreva, a branding expert, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain why Prince Andrew's daughters are unlikely to take attention away from the senior working royals.

She said: "Beatrice and Eugenie's support for key royal initiatives, such as Prince William's charity events, helps align them with the broader goals of the Royal Family.

"This strategic positioning has ensured they're viewed as integral parts of the royal narrative without overshadowing the senior working royals."

Princess Beatrice stepped up for Prince William last month when she sat at a roundtable discussion for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Prince of Wales was busy meeting the Emperor and Empress of Japan who had travelled to the UK on a State Visit.

Beatrice stepping up for William was viewed as a positive role for the Princess of York, who is happy to support the Royal Family without undertaking official duties.

The sisters attended a Buckingham Palace garden party last month alongside their other cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall to once again support Prince William.

Despite royal fans loving the princesses being present, sources were quick to deny rumours that Beatrice and Eugenie would become working royals.