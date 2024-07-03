King Charles, royal family shock UK as election fever sweeps nation

King Charles III, who might appoint a new British prime minister this week, is sitting out the election race as Britons gear up to vote.

The royals, who are out in force to celebrate a very special occasion during Royal Week in Scotland, won't have a formal vote on the matter as per the royal tradition.

Britons are heading to the polls on July 4, but there won't be any ballots cast by the working embers of the royal family. That's because the royals stay politically neutral on all matters.



Meanwhile, regardless of the political party in charge, the British monarchy and Parliament must work together to keep things running smoothly.

The monarch, who appoints new prime minister, historically had the power to dismiss people from the position. However, the King and other working members of the royal family don't have a vote in the race.

Rishi Sunak announced on May 22 that a general election would be held. Britons will choose all 650 members of the House of Commons, and the party that commands a majority will form the next government with its leader as the prime minister.



While Sunak, who has been prime minister since October 2022, will reportedly remain in office if the Conservatives win, Keir Starmer will become the new premier if the Labour Party comes out on top.

"The King and active members of the royal family can legally cast a vote at general elections on the same basis as other eligible citizens, but in practice do not do so for obvious reasons, especially because it would cause a furor of media speculation and violate the constitutional requirement today that they maintain a strict party political impartiality," Robert Blackburn, a professor of constitutional law at King’s College London, recently explained to Time.



Working members of the royal family - including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton - don't vote, those without a formal role can. However, it's unclear if many do.

On Wednesday, the King took a big decision to honour his wife and younger brother in a special ceremony. Queen Camilla and Prince Edward were formally installed into the Order.