Prince Harry places Meghan Markle, Princess Diana as equals in unprecedented move

Prince Harry and Meghan quietly removed the Duchess of Sussex's first names from their son Archie's birth certificate in an unprecedented move.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and his birth was officially registered 11 days later. An amendment was made on June 5, altering the birth papers to no longer display 'Rachel Meghan' as his mother, but instead listing 'Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex'.

According to The Sun, this change occurred amidst rumours of a rift between Harry, his brother William, and their respective partners.

The alteration has been interpreted as a snub towards the Prince and Princess of Wales, as all three of their children have Kate's names on their birth certificates.

It could also be seen as Harry placing Meghan on an equal footing with his late mother, Princess Diana, who was always referred to as “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales”.

Shortly after these changes, Harry and Meghan withdrew from the joint charity of the Fab Four and eventually stepped back from their roles within the Royal Family. This departure, marked by acrimony with the royals, was termed 'Megxit' by commentators. Harry and Meghan have since relocated to North America and welcomed their second child, Lilibet.

Lady Colin Campbell, who discovered the amendment, said: “It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking.” Dickie Arbiter, the Queen’s ex-press secretary, said the changes could be "an early part of their plan.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward added: “For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable. Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges.”

The couple's relationship with the royal family shows no sign of growing closer following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, last year, which detailed his account of his relationship with senior members of the Firm, including his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

The couple's two children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following the late Queen's death.