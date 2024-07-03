Prince Harry, Meghan Markle preparing for big event after controversial honour

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for a memorable week of celebrations with their children.

The couple, who stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, now reside in Montecito with their five-year-old son, Archie, and three-year-old daughter, Lilibet. Like countless families across the country, they will be observing Independence Day together on July 4th.

In 2023, the Sussexes enjoyed watching the annual parade in their hometown. Photographs captured Harry in a casual attire of jeans, a green crew shirt, and a baseball cap, carrying his daughter Lilibet, who was dressed in a blue paisley-print dress, white knee-high socks, and red shoes.

Shortly after, Meghan and Archie were also photographed with Harry and Lilibet, joining local residents to watch the procession of floats and vintage cars.

Independence Day holds a special significance for Harry, as one of his early dates with Meghan took place on July 4th, 2016. The Duke shared details of this encounter in his memoir, "Spare," which was released in January 2023.

Harry wrote: "This time I was already there - waiting. Smiling. Proud of myself. [Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?' 'No, no, don’t shake it!' We both laughed.

"She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing."

It comes after a difficult week for Harry, who is facing a major backlash in the States after being named the upcoming recipient of the Pat Tillman Award. The honour is given to someone who has used their connection to the sports world to positively impact the lives of others. Harry is set to receive it for his work with The Invictus Games Foundation.

But a petition has been set up calling for ESPN to 'rethink' their decision, which has so far amassed more than 51,000 signatures. Pat's own mother has also expressed her upset at the decision, telling the Daily Mail : "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting.

"There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised."