Prince William enjoys new title in Scotland where he found his love Kate Middleton

Princess Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy

When Prince William married his university girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2011, they were bestowed the new titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by the late Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift.

The surname Cambridge became the unofficial name used by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at school.



Additionally, on their wedding day, another title was given to Kate and William specifically for use in Scotland, a place that holds special significance for the couple as it is where they first met and fell in love.

North of the border, they are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn. Over the years, they have used these titles during their visits to Scotland, much to the delight of Scottish royal enthusiasts.

Following the passing of the late Queen in September 2022, the couple and their children were bestowed new titles—Prince and Princess of Wales. This title traditionally belongs to the heir to the throne, and King Charles granted it to his eldest son upon ascending the throne.

Currently, the King and Queen are in Scotland for this year's Holyrood Week, a series of engagements that includes their stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

This year's Holyrood Week is shorter than in previous years due to the General Election, which has prompted the royal family to postpone engagements that could potentially draw attention away from or interfere with the election campaign.





Meanwhile Kate and William have now reached 16.6 million followers on Instagram account at Kensington Palace.

Princess Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy, has temporarily reduced her public engagements.

