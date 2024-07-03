Lindsay Lohan treats fans with birthday selfie: ‘Feeling blessed’

Lindsay Lohan turned 38 on Tuesday, July 2

Lindsay Lohan tuned into her 38th birthday celebration with a selfie.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Irish Wish star took to her Instagram to mark her another successful trip around the sun with a beaming selfie.

"Another trip around the sun [birthday cake, celebrations, flying kiss emoji],” the actress began the sweet caption.

"Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of every day and all of the beautiful things life has to offer," Lohan wrote the text, flooded with gratitude.

"Feeling blessed," she concluded the humble caption, adding, "Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes."

In the selfie, the Mean Girls alum posed with a hedge filled with green leaves as her backdrop. She topped off her perfectly styled blonde tresses with a birthday crown adorned with colourful little faux candles.



She donned a white blouse in her birthday snapshot, exuding fun and festive vibes.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to wish her a on her birthday.

"Happy birthday diva te amo," one fan wrote, accompanied by a row of red heart emojis.

"Happy birthday. I hope you had a wonderful day, Lindsay," another added.

"She’s stunning and she’s thriving," a third fan raved.