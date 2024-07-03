Suki Waterhouse details 'dark,' 'difficult' reality behind Bradley Cooper romance

Suki Waterhouse details 'dark,' 'difficult' truth behind Bradley Cooper romance

Suki Waterhouse is finally opening up about her complex romance with Bradley Cooper after almost 10 years.

The 32-year-old singer sparked intense scrutiny for her relationship with the actor, now 49, when she was only 21.

The couple eventually called it quits in 2015.

Speaking in the latest issue of British Vogue, Suki recalled the “dark and difficult” truth behind the relationship, noting it let her feeling “punished”.

"I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult,” she told the outlet, “and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating.”

"It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life,” the Daisy Jones & the Six actress explained.

Waterhouse went on to note that she believes past heartbreak "always stays in you,” expressing gratitude for the current state of her love life with beau Robert Pattinson.

"Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishisation, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished.”

"When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time,” the multi-hyphenate star added.