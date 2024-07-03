Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship are ‘going strong’

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's relationship are growing more serious: Source

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly getting more serious over the last few months.



A source told PEOPLE, “The couple are in a full-blown relationship while model is very happy with Bradley.”

“They are both busy but manage to spend time together and are enjoying each other,” explained the source.

The source noted, “I wasn’t sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious.”

Another insider revealed that Gigi and Bradley used to have fun together but the supermodel had a crush on Maestro actor and director before they began dating back in October 2023.

“They have a good solid social life and are really happy,” added an insider.

The source spilled to the outlet, “Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong.”

“They had a solid start and it has built from there,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned, “Each admires the success of the other, and they have kids in common.”

Meanwhile, the source added, “They have made their relationship a priority in their otherwise busy lives.”

For the unversed, Gigi shares a three-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Bradley, on the other hand, shares seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with former girlfriend, Irina Shayk.