Princess Beatrice sends important message to Kate Middleton

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has seemingly sent a message of courage and resilience to cancer-stricken Kate Middleton as she opened up about health battle of her mother Sarah Ferguson.

Beatrice spoke of the Duchess of York's resilience in a rare admission amid royal health woes, saying: "My mum is always inspiring and inspiring me. She's one of the people that whenever life throws something really hard at you, she turns back to being one of the most joyful individuals."



Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has faced significant health challenges recently, having dealt with both breast and skin cancer. After a routine mammogram led to the discovery of breast cancer, the 64-year-old underwent a "successful" surgery. Then, only a few months later, she announced a diagnosis of malignant melanoma.

Praising her mom's courage and ability to deal with crisis, Beatrice added: "I think what she's been through in the last year, it really made a lot of people get checked," seemingly asking Princess Kate - who's undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis - to take a leaf out of her mother's book to win her health battle.



Beatrice added: "She's really kind of come through the other side and it's just so wonderful.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, she continued: "I love learning from her every single day - whatever you go through, turn back to joy, turn back to love and kindness."

Beatrice seemingly asked all to learn from her mom to cope with problems as she gushed over Ferguson while attending an event in London, showcasing a new picture of her uncle, King Charles.

The monarch was depicted as the epitome of cool, donning sunglasses and driving a Bentley in a portrait by artist Mr Brainwash.

To a question about the inspiration behind his latest royal portrait, Brainwash told the outlet: "It brings two parts of England together - Bentley and the King. The royalty in London is so strong and important and Bentley is known all over the world."

When asked if the King was his favourite member of the royal family, he said: "Let's say, a favourite I don't know, but he is the King and you need to respect that."