Sophie Turner's cryptic post sparks confusion among fans

Sophie Turner, 28, is moving forward with her life and her new relationship with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

Following her divorce from Joe Jonas in September, which involved a custody dispute over their two daughters, the former Game of Thrones star is now focusing on her new partnership and sharing glimpses into her personal life on Instagram.

In a recent post, Turner shared a series of photos showcasing her daily life, including a trip to a Taylor Swift concert. However, it was the caption that left her 14 million followers puzzled.

The Joan alum shared a series of photos on Instagram, believed to be taken by her new partner Pearson, showcasing moments from her daily life, including a girls' night out.

The actress captioned the post, "Sun, s*x and suspicious parents," leaving her followers intrigued by the cryptic message.

Many fans just linked it with the intimate life of the actress with her new beau.

"Women glow differently after ending toxic relationships," commented a follower.

While another added: "You look much happier now that you've moved on from your ex."

Finally clearing up the caption, another added: "For the Americans, this is a reference to a British TV show about ten years ago called 'Sun, S*x, and Suspicious Parents'."

Another user commented: "It's great to see Sophie being happy! She deserves all the best the world can offer!" While a final concluded: "Yessss, Sophie! We love to see you thriving and happy."