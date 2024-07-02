Prince William feels 'incredibly alone' as he marks Diana's birth anniversary

Prince William may have felt "incredibly alone" as he observed the birth anniversary of his late mother, Princess Diana, on July 1 amidst the royal family's health challenges.

It is pertinent to mention that it has been a very challenging time for the Prince of Wales as his father, King Charles and his wife, Kate Middleton, were diagnosed with cancer.

William has been taking care of his family and also tirelessly performing his royal engagements.

Now, royal commentator Jennie Bond reflected on the possible feelings of William as he is fulfilling key responsibilities all by himself.



As reported by The Mirror, she said, "There have been times in this past year when William has looked incredibly alone, shouldering the responsibility of being a son whose father has cancer, a husband caring for his wife as she also deals with cancer, a father of three young children... and who has no brother or mother to turn to for a bit of TLC."

Speaking of William's bond with his late mom, the royal expert said, "He has now lived without his mother for a great deal longer than he had her at his side. He has often spoken about the loss of a parent and how the pain never really goes away."

Jennie said, "She is always in his thoughts and that will be true more than ever on the anniversary of her birthday."