Meghan Markle's dad Thomas makes big statement about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas has shared his thoughts on King Charles III's grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Thomas Markle also revealed his feelings about Prince Harry, saying he cannot believe that he has never met his son-in-law.

Speaking to New Zealand Woman's Weekly, Harry's father-in-law said: "It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright."



Thomas, who turns 80 on July 18, continued: "They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do. I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realise all the things they have missed out on."

He says his daughter Meghan is the "one person I want to hear from most," although he admits she likely won't be in touch with him to wish happy birthday, or even offer a chance of a meeting.



Thomas famously fell out with Meghan following his paparazzi scandal and absence from her wedding in 2018. They have reportedly not spoken since.