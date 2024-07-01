After Fawad's criticism, PTI slams party doors shut on defectors

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, leading lawyer of the legal team of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, arrives at the Islamabad High Court on August 9, 2023. — AFP

A day after former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Fawad Chaudhry launched strong criticism, the PTI core committee has "unanimously" approved a resolution that defectors would not be welcomed back, again, who parted ways with the Imran Khan-founded party in testing time.



PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, after chairing the party’s core committee session on Monday, rejected the existence of any “forward bloc”. “There are no groups within the party, however, some disciplinary issues always exist in political parties,” he added.

Gohar said that he suggested Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan to take back his resignation as the party’s secretary general. He added that all core committee members asked Ayub to withdraw his decision to step down from the party's top post.

The PTI chairman said that they would request incarcerated party founder Imran Khan to accept the core committee’s recommendations.

Another PTI senior leader refuted reports of grouping within the former ruling party. He, however, admitted that “three or four” people were creating problems. In the core committee meeting today, discussions were held regarding “disciplinary actions” against some leaders.

He announced that the Imran-founded party would now take action without compromising the party discipline.

The core committee “unanimously” approved three resolutions regarding Ayub's resignation, PTI deserters and disciplinary actions against those who violated party policies.

A resolution stated that Ayub's services as the party’s secretary general in testing time could not be forgotten which are now vital in the current circumstances. The core committee prayed to the PTI founder not to accept his resignation.

In its second resolution, the former ruling party renewed its pledge to enforce party discipline and strict actions would be taken against the violators. The violators would face disciplinary actions, including suspension of basic membership.

It also stated that the party would act within a week against those individuals who have been issued notices over the violation of the party discipline.

Regarding the deserters who signalled to rejoin the party ranks, the PTI core committee “strongly condemns” those politicians who parted ways during the difficult time, the third resolution read, adding that such politicians have no moral rights or powers to comment on the party affairs.

Fawad, former federal minister, directed a tirade about the failure of PTI's top leaders a day ago, blaming them for becoming a hurdle in jailed PTI founder and other leaders' release from jail due to a lack of political strategy.



The ex-Imran's aide, on May 24 last year announced “taking a break from politics” and parting ways with PTI over THE May 9 mayhem when party workers and supporters allegedly attacked public and military installations almost across the country immediately after the arrest of the PTI founder.

A group of disgruntled PTI leaders had formed a separate political party — Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) — led by Jahangir Tareen which was also attended by Fawad alongside several other bigwigs.

However, Fawad had denied quitting the PTI after being released from jail in April following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail in all the cases against him.

Moreover, the Imran-founded party dissociated itself from the defectors and stated that such politicians “won’t be acceptable, again”.

The decision-making body said that the party founder would decide on the fate of those people who regretted quitting the party.

In a relevant development today, former premier blocked the return of those politicos who had deserted the party until he is released from prison, sources told Geo News.

After the violent protests of May 9, 2023, a plethora of PTI leaders had announced quitting the party as a crackdown was launched against them for their incendiary speeches and attacking state installations.

A few months later and ahead of the February 8 elections, reports had emerged that some deserters desired to join the party's ranks once more, but the PTI leadership categorically denied taking anyone back.

On order of the former prime minister, a seven-member committee has been formed that will decide the fate of the PTI leaders' return to the party-fold, the sources added.