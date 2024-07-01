Sarah Ferguson shares touching post about 'dear friend' Princess Diana

Sarah Fergusson shares touching post about 'dear friend' Princess Diana

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has shared heartfelt tribute to Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana.

The Duchess of York turned to her social media accounts on Monday to share a moving tribute to her 'dear friend' Diana on what would have been her 63rd birthday, praising the late royal as a 'kindred spirit'.



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother Ferguson posted a throwback picture of herself alongside the late royal, who died aged 36 in August 1997 in a tragic car crash in Paris.



Ferguson, who was known to have been close to Diana, wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend."

Andrew's ex-wife previously told the Sun: "I think first and foremost she’d be hugging her grandchildren and so proud of both her sons and their wives.



"She’d be travelling between Santa Barbara and Kensington Palace. She would also be championing her causes when it came to children’s charities."