King Charles plans visit to Prince Harry as his health improves

King Charles is feeling a little better and in discussions to visit Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly in talks to visit Prince Harry in America, although Prince William and Queen Camilla are reportedly cautious about the idea.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Charles is eager to be a supportive grandfather to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet but would need to travel to Montecito to visit Harry's children.

New Idea suggests there's a gap in the King's schedule next month that could accommodate a potential visit.

The publication also suggests that Harry is hesitant to bring the children to the United Kingdom. Tom has previously stated that Meghan Markle is unlikely to return to British soil. He now indicates that discussions are underway for the King to undertake a private visit to the USA.

"This feud has gone on for far too long, and Charles is anxious to sort it out - but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan's home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren."

The publication says Harry would be "open" to welcoming his father to Montecito. However, Queen Camilla and William are said to be more hesitant about the visit.

Camilla is understood to be concerned about the King's health, with his visit in New Zealand having been scaled back.

Meanwhile, William "can't understand" his father's desire to see Harry. The New Idea source added: "William can't understand why Charles would go out on a limb like this. Camilla is against the trip for health reasons.

"The Australia tour in October is going to be a lot for a man of his age with cancer, let alone an emotional transatlantic journey to visit his estranged son."