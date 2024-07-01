Kylie Jenner visits Timothee Chalamet in New York after split rumours

Timothee Chalamet is currently filming his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in NYC and New Jersey

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are making long distance work.

Over the weekend, the couple — who have been dating for a year now — were spotted stepping out for a movie date night at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Though the couple were last photographed together at the Golden Globes in January, and battled split rumours in early March, their recent outing proved they’re still very much together.

Keeping low profiles, the pair arrived for their movie night with the beauty mogul, 26, showcasing her toned midriff in a white crop top paired with black baggy pants. She completed her look with a baseball cap, a facial mask, flip-flops, and a black jacket.

The Dune star, 28, matched her stylish dark ensemble, wearing a sleek black hoodie, comfortable shorts, a casual baseball cap, and a facial mask.

Their time in New York coincided with Timothee filming his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, where he portrays the titular musician.

In early March, split rumors surfaced when they hadn't been seen together for nearly three months. In June, insiders told Daily Mail that Jenner had been feeling neglected by Chalamet as he filmed his movie on the opposite coast.