Meghan Markle steps into bold venture similar to Brad Pitt

Meghan has also ventured into business with her new brand, American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle is undertaking a bold business endeavour that bears resemblance to Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt.



Prince Harry's daring wife Meghan plans to launch a rosé wine as part of her luxury brand, it has been claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex has previously hinted at offerings like pots of jam in raspberry and strawberry flavors, along with dog biscuits under her American Riviera Orchard label.

Meghan, aged 42, introduced her lifestyle brand earlier this year, with support from several celebrity friends promoting the products on social media.

A source told The Daily Mail that Meghan is set to launch her own rosé wine.



It would make commercial sense for Meghan’s first product to be a wine, according to reports.

This is because the duchess would be following other celebrities who have their own wine ranges, including Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, Kylie Minogue, Francis Ford Coppola and Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s critically acclaimed Miraval rosé sells at supermarkets for around £25.

Meghan may have spotted a financial prospect in selling wine, following in the footsteps of her celebrity peers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020, moving their family from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to the US.

Since their departure, the couple has been embroiled in controversy through various personal endeavours, including Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and their revealing Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.

