Love Island: Ronnie Vint shades Harriett Blackmore in social media update

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore lost the public's vote

Love Island star Ronnie Vint snubbed Harriett Blackmore after the two were dumped from the Love Island villa.

The 27-year-old reality star and Harriett were cancelled after losing the public vote on Friday, June 28.

Recently, the semi-professional footballer took to Instagram to reflect on his experience in the villa.

He wrote in the caption: "What a time I've had this last 5 weeks. Honestly the support since iv arrived back has been incredible. Iv seen every message you have all sent and it means the world to me. Egi boff Time was up in the end but turbo time never ends."

Although Ronnie shared a series of snaps from the villa, Harriett was not present in any of the photos.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express frustration over their "rigged" exit.

One fan commented: "Gutted you and Harriett were dumped. You not being in Casa is a crime"

While another chimed in, adding: "The votes were deffo rigged"

However, as soon as Harriett and Ronnie flew back to the UK this weekend, the 24-year-old shared a cosy snap with him alongside a cation that read: "Touchdown with my Ronners."