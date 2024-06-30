PIA cuts prices for Umrah flight tickets

Pakistani pilgrims walk in line as they prepare to board PIA's special Hajj flight. — AFP/file

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a price cut for the Umrah flight tickets for pilgrims travelling to Madina first for the lesser pilgrimage.



A PIA spokesperson said Sunday that Umrah pilgrims going to Madina from Pakistan would benefit from discounted fares.



As per the slashed fares, the two-way ticket from Lahore, Islamabad to Madina would cost Rs86,000, while the two-way ticket from Karachi to Madina would be cost Rs76,000. The said rates are exclusive of taxes.

Earlier, the Umrah ticket was available for Rs120,000.

The spokesperson revealed that the discounted fares have been applied immediately, and will remain in effect till July 15, the spokesperson added.

The Umrah pilgramage is undertaken year-round in the Grand Mosque of Macca. The new Umrah season started earlier this month, right after 1.8 million Muslims from all over the world undertook the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia is reportedly seeking to increase the number of Muslims performing Umrah to reach 30 million a year.

"Every year, there is an increase in numbers," Gulf News quoted Abdulrahman bin Fahd, an assistant undersecretary for Umrah Affairs.

The Saudi official told a local TV channel Al Ekhbariya about the plan aiming to target more than 10 million Umrah pilgrims this year.