King Charles gives royal fans exclusive access to experience his personal choices

Balmoral Castle, a royal residence, will be opened to the public for the first time, allowing people to see and experience the interior design choices made by the King.

This event marks the first time in history that the public will have access to view the personal design preferences of the monarch inside Balmoral.

According to Mirror, the Balmoral Castle is scheduled to open for royal fans from Monday onwards.

Balmoral, the Royal Family’s famed Scottish residence, has long been revered as late Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved spots in her kingdom; she routinely spent her summers in the Scottish highlands, and even chose to retire there in her last days.



Starting from Monday, visitors can enjoy guided tours of various rooms within the Aberdeenshire castle. This historic venue, cherished by many monarchs since Queen Victoria's reign, is warmly regarded by the local Scots who hold a deep affection for their royal neighbors.

James Hamilton Goddard, who manages visitor enterprises for the Balmoral Estate, and his team have been dedicatedly preparing the entrance hall, red corridor, main and family dining rooms, page's lobby, library and drawing room for public viewing.

He shared: "It's a magnificent place, I think the King wants people to see (it). We were asked, my department, to put this together and we put this together. The lucky ticket holders will come away having had a glimpse into the Royal family's holiday home thats exactly what it is, it feels very homely."

Inside Balmoral Castle, Victorian artist Sir Edwin Henry Landseer's paintings line the walls, curated by Charles. He shares his ancestor Queen Victoria's passion for Landseer, a renowned painter and sculptor best known for the lions at Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square.