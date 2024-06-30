Jennifer Lopez ‘worst habit’ ignites marital troubles with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez admits her 'worst habit' ruined relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are everywhere, with their relationship developments making headlines nonstop.



The Hollywood power couple rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly 20 years after their initial split, and tied the knot in 2022.

However, reports have been surfacing this month that their relationship is on shaky ground, with rumours of a looming breakup.

Although they remain together for now, speculation is rampant about the cause of their apparent rift, leaving everyone eager for answers.

Recently, CheatSheet unearthed a 2005 interview that Lopez did with Cosmopolitan, in which she disclosed one of her few "worst" habits that she was aware of.

"My worst habit is that while people are talking, I will already be thinking three other things. It's rude. Sometimes if the person is very in tune and they notice, they're like, 'Where are you right now?'"

Some have started to speculate as to whether that previous remark holds the secret to understanding why the couple is currently experiencing so much difficulty.

Many think that Affleck's distaste for photographers and his excessive public profile are straining his marriage, as evidenced by their 2004 breakup.