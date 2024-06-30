Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's bold step to end marriage

Jennifer Lopez is said to be “heartbroken” at Ben Affleck’s decision to move out from their multimillion-dollar mansion amid swirling rumours about marital woes.

According to People, the Batman alum moved his belongings out from their Beverly Hills home while the On the Floor hitmaker was on solo trip to Italy.

The actor’s move proved as the final nail in the coffin of their crumbling marriage as they failed to resolve their issues the second time around.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, an insider revealed: "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Meanwhile, the Argo actor has buried himself in work to cope with the media scrutiny surrounding his personal matter.

"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," the source explained. "He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about.

“He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing,” they added.

Jennifer and Ben’s marriage was believed to be on the rocks since the beginning of this year; the presumption was underscored when the actor didn’t accompany JLo at Met Gala in May.

The estranged pair is currently living separate lives, with the Atlas star in their joint home, while Affleck found his peace in a rental a few miles away in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.