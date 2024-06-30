Lauren Graham, Kelly Bishop delight fans with ‘Gilmore Girls’ mini-reunion

Lauren Graham took a quick selfie with her former on screen mother Kelly Bishop from Gilmore Girls

Lauren Graham reunited with her Gilmore Girls costar, Kelly Bishop.

In an Instagram post, Graham, 57, shared a glimpse of her mini-family reunion with her former on-screen mother, Bishop, 80, on Saturday, June 29.

"Here’s to the ladies who lunch," she wrote in the caption, referencing a lyric from Stephen Sondheim's musical Company before adding the hashtag "#Kelly."

The two took a quick selfie as they joined each other for lunch. In the snapshot, the Parenthood actress was brimming with happiness at the reunion, smiling ear to ear.

For the day out, she donned a blue jacket paired with a striped tee, accessorised with a matching bucket hat and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her reel-life mother opted for a black jacket, accessorising with a silver necklace and a pair of shades.



The mother-daughter duo rose to prominence as old-money Gilmore matriarch Emily and high-spirited daughter Lorelai in the CW's original series, which ran from 2000 to 2007.

Most recently, the two shared the screen again to reprise their iconic roles in 2016 for Netflix’s revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

It is pertinent to note that the entire Gilmore Girls crew hasn't been spotted together since their 2016 Netflix revival.