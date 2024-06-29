Prince Harry, William's potential reunion: Expert makes shock claims

Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been at loggerheads for some time, seem to be reluctant to mend fences.



Harry and William's feud has seemingly reached the point of no return. However, a royal expert believes one person could have gotten through to them and helped the two feuding royals brothers to patch things up.

Jennie Bond told OK! that the late Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, would be able to bridge the gap between her sons.

"I'm sure her greatest wish would be to hug her boys again and find some way of resolving the rift between them. If anyone could sort things out, it would have been Diana," the expert added.



While the Duke of Sussex is barely on speaking terms with most of the Firm, he is still close to his mother's siblings Earl Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, who both attended the Invictus Games anniversary service in May.

Speaking at Diana's funeral, Earl Spencer said Harry and William's "blood family" would always protect them and "arm them spiritually and emotionally".

Another royal commentator Michael Cole claimed: "There is too much bad blood. Now, I don't think there's any chance at all of there being a reconciliation with the brothers now or in the foreseeable future."