William holds back emotions while discussing Princess Diana similar to Harry

Harry and his older brother Prince William were 12 and 15 respectively at time of Diana's death

Fans started drawing same sentiments of two estranged brothers when Kevin Costner reflected on meeting with the future King of England, William.

Before Diana's untimely death, the public speculated that Diana and Kevin might have had a romantic connection, especially when discussing a potential collaboration on The Bodyguard movie.



Kevin often reminisces fondly about those times, portraying Diana as humble, gentle, and kind.

However, he has never confirmed any romantic involvement. The closest to a confession came when he shared what Prince William said to him during their meeting.

Kevin told People: "We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

As for the actor's thoughts on the royal, he was pretty impressed. He called him "quite a young man," noting that the experience was "very sweet." Kevin walked away from the meeting with "such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about."

He didn't get into the specifics, though, once again leaving fans to speculate on his connection to the Royal Family. While everyone would love all the details, they'll need to just wait and pray we'll get answers one day. However, we do have his sweet reminiscence about those beautiful moments with Diana.

While things might be smoothed over with William now, his family might be to blame for why The Bodyguard was scrapped: "When Diana passed, about a year later it, had leaked out that I was prepping Bodyguard 2 with her," he shared during an interview with Howard Stern. "And what happened was, the Royal Family kind of turned on me a little bit."

Ultimately, the project was ditched because things "got kind of ugly," but Kevin did get to spend some memorable time with Diana.

For the unversed, Prince Harry struggled to contain his emotions while opening up about his journey of grief following death of his late mother.



The Duke of Sussex sat down with Nikki Scott, founder of Armed Forces charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, where he reflected on emotional aftermath of the tragedy.

“You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed.



“But then there’s this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy,” he said to Nikki, who lost her own husband during Afghanistan war.



