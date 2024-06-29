Princess Beatrice seems excited to serve monarchy

Princess Beatrice reveals her future royal role

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has seemingly divulged her royal future with her latest move amid ongoing royal lodge drama.



The 35-year-old has signalled her key royal job by stepping into the shoes of the future King Prince William for an event earlier this week.

The royal family put on a united front to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito to the UK for an official state visit. Amongst the senior royals, the Prince of Wales was prominently involved in the visit with his key team member Princess Beatrice, who stepped in to take on one of his duties.

Despite not being officially listed as one of the senior working royals in the King's slimmed down monarchy, the princess stood in for her cousin during an Earthshot Prize event, according to the Mirror.



Princess Eugenie's younger sister joined stakeholders and philanthropists eager to "explore water as an emerging investment theme".

Beatrice's involvement in the event, despite not being an official part of the royal rota like her cousins, could be seen as a chance for her to step up within the Firm.



The royals are currently one member down, with the Princess of Wales, stepping back from duties due to preventative treatment for an undisclosed cancer.

It's unlikely that there will be more than a temporary expansion of the Firm's ranks, as Charles is well-known for wanting to streamline the Royal working rota.

However, Beatrice and her sister Eugenie are said to be eager to join the rest of their family, with a friend of the pair stating earlier this year that they "have a lot to offer".

Royal commentator Jennie Bond previously told OK!: "I thought it was joyful to see this new generation of royals step up to help William at one of the traditional engagements of the year [a garden party]. I think the guests would have been genuinely thrilled to meet this younger, less formal and, let’s face it, more fun generation of royals. I think it gave us a glimpse of the future: when William becomes King.

The expert added: "He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy. I’m sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders."