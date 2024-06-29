King Charles gives Beatrice, Eugenie access to wealth of royal jewels

The Princesses of York have not been promoted to working royals

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have "a wealth of sentimental jewels at their disposal" despite not having official royal roles, according to a style expert.

Although the York sisters do not perform official duties, they are still eligible to wear jewels from the Royal Family collection as nieces of King Charles III.

James Harris, the Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, spoke exclusively to GB News about the types of jewels the York Princesses could wear to demonstrate their loyalty to the Crown.

He said: "With Princess Beatrice and Eugenie tipped to take on more royal duties, all eyes are on the jewellery box for hints of allegiance to the Crown.

Princess Beatrice wore a special family heirloom on her wedding day

"While their roles evolve, the sisters have a wealth of sentimental jewels at their disposal, each with touching meanings that reflect their commitment to their royal heritage.

"The two princesses could honour their family legacy by donning jewels with historical significance.

"From cherished heirlooms passed down through generations, to pieces that commemorate significant moments in royal history.

Princess Eugenie looked beautiful on her wedding day in 2018

"One such example is the iconic Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, worn by Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day and by Princess Beatrice on her own special day.

"This stunning tiara not only symbolises tradition and continuity, but it also serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds within the Royal Family."

Harris added: "In addition to tiaras, there are other jewels with deep meanings at their disposal.

"The Queen’s beloved Cullinan V Diamond Brooch passed down through generations, represents strength and resilience against adversity.

"Meanwhile, the sentimental Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara, worn by Princess Margaret and loaned to Kate on her wedding day, embodies grace and elegance fit for a modern princess.

Kate's royal tiara belongs to the Royal Family jewellery collection so could be worn by Beatrice or EugeniePA

"Whether it's a treasured family heirloom or a symbolic piece from royal history, each jewel they wear will carry with it a touching story and a connection to their royal heritage."

Princess Beatrice, 35, wore her mother's wedding tiara in 2023 to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

The York Diamond tiara was first worn by Sarah Ferguson when she married Prince Andrew in 1986.

It was purchased for the Duchess of York by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from Garrard.