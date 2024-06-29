Eugenie snubs Prince Andrew as she pens emotional note for mum Sarah Ferguson

Eugenie snubs Prince Andrew as she thanks mum Sarah Ferguson for support

Princess Eugenie meticuluously left out father Prince Andrew as she opened up about her life long journey with scoliosis.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the younger daughter of the disgraced prince and Sarah Ferguson posted a sweet throwback photo with her mother, expressing her gratitude for support through the health battle.

Meanwhile, there was no mention of her father, the Duke of York, leading to speculations about their relationship.

In the lengthy caption, Eugenie thanked Sarah for catching her scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine, early, prompting her to get treatment as a teen.

She also heralded the Duchess of York for never hiding her scar away from public, but rather proudly showing people to dispel the stigma around it.

Eugenie wrote: “My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old. I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar.

“She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I’d been through,” the princess continued, “and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age.

“I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars,” the mom of two added.

The tributory post followed Eugenie’s previous account on the health issue, as she marked International Scoliosis Awareness Day by showing her scar in a plunging back dress earlier this week.