Queen Camilla issues important statement amid health fears for King Charles

Queen Camilla released a special video message for the British Armed Forces amid the rising health concerns for the cancer-stricken King Charles.



Dressed in an elegant navy blue dress, the Queen consort recorded a message at the Clarence House's Morning Room, expressing gratitude to the serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Day 2024.

Camilla said, "In times of war and in times of peace, whether seen or unseen, our Armed Forces support and strengthen our nation. You are a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride – and I salute you all."

Notably, the Queen's message came after she reportedly expressed her fear after the Monarch 'ramps up' his royal engagements despite his treatment for cancer.

A royal commentator, Jennie Bond, has claimed that Camilla, 76, is trying to stop her cancer-stricken husband King Charles from taking too much burden of the royal duties as it could deteriorate his health.

In conversation with GB News, she said, "They said he'd be carrying out two or three engagements every week. It's at least that now. Most of them don't last too long, so they are probably not too tiring. There he was yesterday with his son at the ceremony, the handing over and the garden party, as you say."

She added, "We know that Camilla is trying to hold him back a little bit, but we're told he's a bit like a caged lion. He wants to get out there, he enjoys it. I mean, he really thoroughly seemed to be enjoying the investiture."