Lupita Nyong'o expresses her excitement after being mentioned in a Beyoncé song

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on being name-checked in a Beyoncé song

Lupita Nyong'o has recently expressed her excitement after Beyoncé gave a shout-out to the actress in her 2019 song, Brown Skin Girl.



“Believe me, it was an incredible career high,” said Lupita in a new interview with PEOPLE.

During her concert, Beyoncé sang, “Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in”.

“I was so excited about it, and I just felt so humble,” continued the Oscar-winning A Quiet Place: Day One actress.

Lupita stated, “I couldn't believe that she made me a part of her history. And being at her concert, she is quite the performer and she's also lovely.”

“I've been very fortunate to meet these titans and for them to be just lovely,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lupita also opened up about attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in August 2023 in Los Angeles.

“It was so much fun,” she recalled as the actress was suffering from vocal polyp during her animated movie, The Wild Robot at the time.

However, Lupita mentioned, “It was particularly difficult to not be able to sing along or hum along. It was the craziest meditation exercise ever because all I could do was just have the concert wash over me. I wasn't able to even just hum in my throat.”

“It was a struggle, but I had a lot of fun and I loved all the friendship bracelet sharing and stuff like that,” remarked the actress.

Lupita added, “The song that means the most to me is Shake It Off. When she played that I just jumped up and down. It was great.”