Camila Cabello addresses ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Camila Cabello shares her thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud

Camila Cabello has recently addressed ongoing feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.



In a new interview with The Times, Camila said, “It’s frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative.”

“You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something,’” continued the 27-year-old.

For the unversed, Camila first began working with Drake after she requested him to feature on her new album but assumed, he would not reply to her request.

“It’s like a weird teenage thing where I feel that nobody cares about me or likes me. And it was fun to be proven wrong,” remarked the Havana crooner.

Camila told the outlet that she decided to message the rapper because “I live such an insular life. I just hang out with my family and friends, and I don’t like going to parties where there’s other artists”.

“I guess because I started out so young, I just naturally rebelled against that life, and the performative aspects that come with it,” added the singer.

Interestingly, Drake and Camila recorded Hot Uptown together for her album, before making Uuugly, at Drake’s suggestion.

“He is such a delight to work with,” stated the songstress.

Meanwhile, Drake and Kendrick’s ongoing rivalry reached a turning point back in May when both rappers released diss tracks against each other.