Prince William given new power by King Charles

King Charles empowers Prince William to make key decisions

Prince William is playing a more dominant role in the royal family after King Charles, Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and Princess Anne's head injuries.



The heir to the British throne, who received training for the future role from his dad Charles and late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, has been given more power by the King amid royal health woes.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly been empowered to make key decisions. He is said to be in charge of deciding whether Prince Harry should be given another chance to reconcile.

However, the future King has reportedly slapped an absolute ban on Harry's return to the royal fold for good.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will never become working royals again, have been advised to stop criticising the Firm if they want to maintain a relationship with the rest of the family.



Royal expert Russell Myers, in talks with Sky News Australia, warned Harry and Meghan against trying to profit financially from their ties to the royal family.

Myers hoped the couple would realise the royal family remained united even without them. If the couple desires a future relationship, they need to tone down their actions and statements.

There are speculations that Harry is planning another visit to the UK to improve relations with his people even being ignored three times recently. Harry could not get the time of day from any member of the royal family, not even his dad, during his last trip.

The Palace insider claimed "William made the key decision to block Harry's return to the royal fold as the future King has lost his trust in the Duke, and does not want any new drama from the Sussexes amid ongoing royal health woes."

Harry stepped down as working royal in January 2020 and moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle. Now, King has given William 'absolute power' to decide about Harry's return.

On the other hand, Harry is said to be planning to build better relationships with the royals. "He can't believe it's come to this, and he's now saying he's going to fly over and force them to face him. He's still a prince, after all; they're still his family, and whether they like it or not, he's refusing to just be cast aside," a source told Closer magazine.