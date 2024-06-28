Prince Harry reduced to tears by decision from 'exhausted' King Charles

The Sussexes finally returned the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Charles on June 28

Prince Harry was moved to tears by a decision made by King Charles, said a royal expert.

The Sussexes finally returned the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Charles on June 28 last year, nearly six months after receiving their eviction notice.

Shortly after giving the Windsor property a £2.4 million makeover, the couple's remaining possessions were shipped to California from their former residence.

Courtier Sir Michael Stevens confirmed at the time: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. As previously stated, they have reimbursed the Sovereign Grant for the costs related to the cottage's renovation, significantly benefiting the Crown."

This meant that the Sussexes no longer have a home in the UK and must rely on hotels or the hospitality of friends when they visit.

And royal author Tom Quinn said that for Harry it was the "last straw," claiming that the Duke was reduced to tears by the decision from Charles.

"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry — it was the last straw," he told The Mirror. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore — he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."

"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection — a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce," Quinn added.



"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home."

The author concluded: "For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim."

