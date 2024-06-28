William, Charles Spencer's involvement in Harry's personal life makes things worse

Harry reunited with his uncle in London for an Invictus Games service

Prince Harry faced the risk of straining his bond with his mother's family when his uncle expressed "unease" about Meghan Markle.

The couple dated for two years before their fairy-tale wedding on May 19, 2018, which captivated adoring fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, tensions within the Royal Family reportedly ran high as members of The Firm cautioned Harry to proceed more cautiously in his romance.

Prior to the wedding, concerns were raised within the royal circles that Meghan "would not fit in." Prince William reportedly encouraged Earl Charles Spencer, their mother's brother, to advise Harry to take things slower in his relationship with Meghan.

Writing in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower said: "Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother." He added: "At William's request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction."

The royal author explained how Harry had "assumed" his mother's family and friends would be able to see a similarity between Meghan and Diana. Bower added: "He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend."

However, it seems the tension between Harry and the Spencers hasn't lasted as Earl Charles Spencer met up with his nephew last month. The pair reunited in London for an Invictus Games service at St Paul's Cathedral.

The event took place to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry set up in 2014 to support injured servicemen and women. The service featured a reading from the Duke of Sussex and actor Damian Lewis.