Surprise expected from Kate after William's attendance at Taylor Swift's concert

Kate Middleton is expected to attend a tennis tournament following Prince William's attendance at a Taylor Swift concert.



Wimbledon officials are "hopeful" that Princess Kate will attend the tennis tournament this summer to uphold the tradition of presenting trophies to the champions.

All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans stated they would provide Kate with "as much flexibility as possible" due to her ongoing cancer treatment, including postponing the search for a replacement.

The Princess of Wales, an avid tennis player, has been a patron of the AELTC since 2016. Currently, she is not performing official duties due to preventative chemotherapy treatment following her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.

However, two weeks ago, she attended the Trooping the Colour. In an official statement, she mentioned that while she is not ready to return to work full-time, she hopes to participate in "a few public engagements over the summer."

Kensington Palace have said they can’t confirm further engagements until much nearer to the time because of the uncertainty of Kate’s treatment. The princess herself has said, she has “good days and not so good days.”

Speaking about this year's world-famous championships, which begin on Monday, Telegraph Sport quoted Ms Jevans as saying: 'We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

'We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.

"I don't know who would present the trophies as an alternative - that's something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We're staying flexible. 'When we hear we'll then think about what's the right thing to do."

In a personally penned message earlier this month, the princess candidly admitted her progress was good but that she is “not out of the woods yet.”

She said: “As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months… I…hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.” Adding: “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

The royal trophy presentation is seen as a hugely important tradition at Wimbledon and having the princess present it would be a huge coup for the AELTC.

It comes after Prince William showed off his ‘fun dad’ side to the world as he grooved along to Taylor Swift’s jams at Eras tour show in London.

The Midnights artist first show in Wimbley stadium in the UK was marked by attendance from the Prince of Wales and his kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, alongside Mike and Zara Tindall.



