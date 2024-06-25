Princess Anne suffers grim side effect of head injury after horse incident

Princess Anne suffers grim side effect of horse incident

Princess Anne suffered a bout of memory loss after being struck on the head by a horse in an unfortunate incident.



According to the Daily Mail, the Princess Royal is "unable to recall exactly what happened" that led to her to a hospital on Sunday.

As per eyewitnesses, she sustained minor injuries and a purported concussion following the incident, which occured while she was walking around her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

As a result, all her engagements have been cancelled, along with a working visit to Canade later this week as she continues to receive treatement at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Anne is, however, conscious and comfortable and expected to make a “full and swift recovery,” with discharge date set for later this week.

The latest health scare of the 73-year-old royal comes on the heels of her brother King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s respective battled with cancer.

As per a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King has been kept closely informed as he “joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Charles gears to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in the UK Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade later today.