Princess Anne suffers grim side effect of head injury after horse incident

Princess Anne suffered a bout of memory loss after being struck on the head by a horse in an unfortunate incident.
According to the Daily Mail, the Princess Royal is "unable to recall exactly what happened" that led to her to a hospital on Sunday.
As per eyewitnesses, she sustained minor injuries and a purported concussion following the incident, which occured while she was walking around her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.
As a result, all her engagements have been cancelled, along with a working visit to Canade later this week as she continues to receive treatement at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Anne is, however, conscious and comfortable and expected to make a “full and swift recovery,” with discharge date set for later this week.
The latest health scare of the 73-year-old royal comes on the heels of her brother King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s respective battled with cancer.
As per a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King has been kept closely informed as he “joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”
Meanwhile, Charles gears to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in the UK Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade later today.
Princess Charlotte tagged along with Prince William, Prince George attended the London Eras Tour concert
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Jurrasic World 4 alongside Jonathan Bailey and others
Jeremy Renner after his fatal accident is giving himself time to take on challenging roles
Sabrina Carpenter's chart-topping comeback proved haters wrong
Sean Penn happily embraces single life everyday
Britney Spears’ lawyer moves on after freeing her from conservatorship