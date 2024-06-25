'Immoral language' case against Sheikh Rashid dismissed

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid talking to media in Islamabad on June 25, 2024. —Screengrab/Facebook/ @Sheikh.Rashed.Official

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a case brought against Sheikh Rashid, chief of the Awami Muslim League (AML), for allegedly using "immoral" language against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Rashid was booked for allegedly using derogatory language against the former foreign minister in February 2023. A local PPP representative had filed a first information report at Karachi's Mochko police station against the AML chief.

The former federal minister, according to the FIR, made "immoral" and "nasty" comments which infuriated the public and created a law and order situation in the metropolis.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict approving Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid’s plea seeking the dismissal of the case lodged at Mochko Police Station against him.

Rashid in person was present in the courtroom to hear the judgement.

The case

The FIR registered against Rashid included four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 500 (Punishment for defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups).

According to the FIR, the AML chief used "highly offensive and disgusting" words against party chairman Bilawal during a media talk at the Polyclinic Hospital which led to anarchy among thousands of PPP workers.

"A large number of people took to the streets and I, along with other members including Pir Buksh, son of Ali Murad, Muhammad Bux, son of Mola Buksh, and others, tried hard to stop them,” added the FIR.

It also said that the AML chief deliberately conspired to subvert peace, tried to instigate conflict and bloodshed and attempted to spread disorder.

"Legal action should be taken against him (Sheikh Rashid)," it said.