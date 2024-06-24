Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally decide to make peace with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be desperate to 'make amends' with cancer-stricken Princess Kate, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly reached out to the Princess of Wales before her surprising royal return at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, have decided to put their differences with the royal family aside for a better tomorrow of their kids.

Royal commentator Louise Roberts told Sky News hosts that Harry and Meghan want to let "bygones be bygones", explaining: "Meghan feels bad for Kate – I mean, she’d have to be completely heartless not to feel bad for her. But the issue now is that they want to actually patch things up, but, I have to ask, what’s the motive, and what's in it for Kate?"



She went on: "The only reason I could think she would maybe entertain some kind of reconciliation is for the sake of the children. So those little cousins can get to know each other and Charles as grandfather, can get to know his grandchildren in the US."



Meghan and Harry have been estranged from the royal family ever since the couple quit their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020 where they now live with their two children, prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The Sussexes' strained relationship with senior royals was damaged even more after they made a series of claims against the royals through TV interviews, their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and the duke's memoir, "Spare".