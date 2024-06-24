'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack

Tamayo Perry passed away on Sunday at the age of 49

Tamayo Perry, an actor known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides tragically passed away at the age of 49 due to a shark attack.

According to People Magazine, citing the Associated Press, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 23, while Perry was surfing off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

Perry, who also served as a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, was fatally injured during the attack, that happened near Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

Authorities received calls about the incident just before 1 p.m. local time. Responders used a jet ski to reach Perry and brought him to shore, where Honolulu EMS personnel assisted and "pronounced him dead."

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department addressed the media, expressing grief on Perry’s death.

"As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for all of us," Enright said, requesting kindness and patience as they navigate the challenging period ahead.

Perry’s career included notable appearances in Hollywood hit films, including his role in the 2011 installment of Pirates of the Caribbean and his performance in the 2002 movie Blue Crush.