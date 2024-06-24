Prince William hints at Kate Middleton's health status with latest outing

Prince William’s joyful appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert showed that Kate Middleton is improving during her cancer treatment.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales attended the globally known pop mega star’s Eras Tour London show with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Saturday.

Speaking of their sweet moments at the concert, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that it was a ‘pure joy’ to see the Wales family enjoying Taylor's show following Kate’s cancer diagnosis.



While talking about William's dance moves, she said, "I think it's so cute! It reminds me of the concert for Princess Diana when he was dancing to Nelly Furtado's Maneater."

"This is wild to see his dance moves, but he looked so sweet at the Taylor Swift concert, he was effortlessly just rocking out," Kinsey added.

Moreover, the royal expert said, "I love that he was there with his kids, it was pure joy. We have been concerned about this family."

"So to see them having so much fun and to see them so blissful, it was a blast for us. I think it's a good indication that things are positive," believes Kinsey.

It is pertinent to mention that the Princess of Wales has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.