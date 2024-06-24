'Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff teases next super role in DCU

Pom Klementieff previously made an uncredited cameo as a dancer in DC's 'he Suicide Squad'

Pom Klementieff, known for her role as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hinted at a potential move to the DC Universe.

According to Deadline, during San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con on Sunday, June 23, the actress revealed she has been in discussions with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about joining the franchise.

Klementieff, who has worked with Gunn in the MCU since 2017, expressed a strong desire to continue collaborating with him.

When asked about a possible character she might play in the DC Universe, Klementieff responded, "Do you really think I’m going to answer this question?"

"I just want to keep working with James, so we’re going to keep trying to find ways to do that," the Guardians of the Galaxy star added, "Yes, we’ve been talking about one specific character, but I can’t talk about that right now."

The French actress appeared as Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Her other MCU stints include appearances in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Although she hasn’t officially joined the DCU, Klementieff previously made an uncredited cameo as a dancer in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021).

As for her future with the MCU, Klementieff said she is "always open to it," mentioning, "I love the character."

"I’m sure the fans would love to see it, but I don’t know. It depends on the project," she added.