Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave London hands clasped!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave London hand-in-hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left London, after the popstar’s third and final Eras Tour show, holding hands, after presenting the fans with a much-loved moment appearing onstage together.



The couple could be seen together in a video shared by a fan, where the The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, is waiting for his songstress beau in an all-white outfit and a bucket hat as she talks with someone on Sunday.

After concluding whatever she is talking about, Swift appears in the clip looking casual-but-chic in a pink dress and heels, looking out for his boyfriends hands as they walk down a ramp.

“THEY ARE DRESSED NICE WHERE ARE THEY GOING?!” one X user inquired after the video went viral.

Another remarked, “going on a date after a 3+ hour show?! and they say love is dead.”

Swift, 34, began her performances in England on Friday and proceeded straight into a second performance on Saturday.

Throughout all three of the concerts at Wembley Stadium, Kelce was present, even making an unexpected onstage cameo during the last show.

He fanned himself during the songwriter's second apparel change and joined two of her backup dancers during the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" changeover.