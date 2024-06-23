Kate Middleton's surprise appearance with Miriam Margolyes surprises fans

Kate Middleton marked her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis in March

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans as she attended Trooping the Colour last week (June 15), marking her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis in March.

She wore a 'My Fair Lady-inspired outfit', exuding regal elegance as she smiled from her carriage on the way to Buckingham Palace for the annual Red Arrows flypast.

Adding an unexpected twist, actress Miriam Margolyes was spotted in the carriage with the Princess, which left Brits amused after a photo circulated on social media.

Prince Louis, captured looking out of the window in the corner of the picture, bore a striking resemblance to the British-Australian star thanks to the lighting.

The image was shared by Shane Reaction alongside the caption: "Can't stop thinking about the reflection in this picture making it look like Miriam Margolyes has just woken up in the back of Kate Middleton's carriage."



The post had been liked more 17,000 times at the time of writing, and it has left people in hysterics. Social media users were quick to make jokes, with some saying it's the "scariest" thing they've ever seen.

One person wrote: "That's how you know it was a good night out."

Meanwhile, another also commented: "I would pay a lot to see the Netflix series based on this tweet."

Princess Kate brought warmth and joy to the nation as she waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time in six months during last weekend's Trooping the Colour.

Even though the Princess of Wales's glorious comeback doesn't signal a full return to royal duties, it offered the public a great lift and also worked to highlight the unity of the royal family.