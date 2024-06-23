Taylor Swift delighted to meet Prince William, George and Charlotte

Taylor Swift is delighted to meet Prince William and the young royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte after performing at the star-studded Eras Tour show in London.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales attended the pop mega star's concert at Wembley Stadium alongside his kids.

After the fun-filled show, the future King of England and the Queen of the music industry posed for a sweet photo.

Speaking of Taylor's body language, behavioural professional Judi James told The Mirror that the Lover singer appeared 'unfazed' while posing with the royals.

She said, "Despite just finishing her one-woman concert she looks band-box fresh here, bright-eyed and full of energy. She's also calmly leading this selfie, smiling confidently as though she poses with royals every day, as well as the current love of her life Travis."

Judi added, "It's as though she's happily comfortable if also delighted to be introducing the new Swifties to the fan-base."



While analysing the body language of Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce, Judi said, "He produces a smile of pride, standing just behind William with an arm out behind his shoulders."