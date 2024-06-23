Princess Anne’s gets nominated to become UK’s President

Princess Anne’s popularity appears to be beyond the folds of the royal watcher and has also wooed some people favouring a republic.



George Galloway, the leader of the Workers Party of Britain made the tongue-in-cheek remark about the royals and seemed to back the Princess Royal in a new royal era.

“Our issue is with unelected power... it’s why we oppose monarchy - nothing personal,” he told The Telegraph. “I happen to know Princess Anne and I’d have backed her for president of Britain any day, an outstanding woman.”

Discussing the comments about the possibility of Anne becoming UK’s next president, royal commentator Kinsey Scofield noted that she “loved and admired” and she is also the “hardest working royal.”

Schofield expressed that the anti-monarchy conversations coming up is not surprising following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

However, she shared that the country may not want an elected leader this way.

“Think about the Trooping the Colour, in this weird election season, how the event brought everybody together. And no matter who you plan to vote for next weeks, everybody in the streets was celebrating the monarchy,” explained the commentator.

The suggestion of Princess Anne being nominated as UK president comes amid the upcoming UK elections for prime minister seat.