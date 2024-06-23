Prince Harry paves way for Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis’ royal future

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, appears shown a way of how niece Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince Louis’ future will turn out.

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is planning on changing a major tradition once he ascends to end the whole argument about “spare” which has plagued his relationship with his only sibling, per an insider quoted by The Daily Beast.

“The working assumption is that the younger two children will get on and do their own thing. They will be encouraged to not become working royals,” the source stated.

The Duke of Sussex details in his explosive memoir, Spare, how he lived in the shadow of his brother, William, who was the heir. The memoir caused a major rift between the siblings who are no longer on speaking terms.

Given that the feud has gotten so messy, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are planning on avoiding the situation completely.

The source also stated that William agrees with his father’s vision for a slimmed down monarchy and will take it a step further and keep his younger children “at arm’s length from royal life.”