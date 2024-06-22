Prince Harry rejects Meghan Markle's approach to family disputes

Harry and Meghan left royal family in 2020

Since relocating to the US in 2020, the relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the senior members of the Royal Family has been notably strained.

As a result, their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have had limited interaction with their Windsor relatives, particularly their grandfather, King Charles.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes this is detrimental to the young royals, expressing hope that Harry won't mirror Meghan's approach to family disputes.

She said: "Having grandchildren is a powerful tug on the heartstrings. Little people who are part of your bloodline and have had nothing to do with family quarrels and tensions. Utterly innocent tiny tots who deserve to know and love their grandparents."

Jenny told OK! Magazine: "So I can imagine that the King very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them. The children may provide the most compelling link between Charles and Harry, and convince them both to forgive, if not forget, the bitter rows of the past."

Jennie concluded by saying: "I fervently hope that Harry will not follow Meghan's example of remaining obdurately estranged from her father and most of her family. Maybe Archie and Lilibet hold the key to reconciliation between Charles and Harry."

Jennie's remarks follow Royal author and expert Ingrid Seward's conversation with The Mirror, where she stated: "Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn't see more of Archie and Lilibet."

"That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son's children. He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom. His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won't be around forever."

The idea that Archie and Lilibet may miss out on a close bond with their Royal relatives has been previously discussed, with Royal author Tom Quinn suggesting: "Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK."

In response to Tom's point, Jennie added: "Children grow up and are innately curious about their heritage and background... and when your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them."

"Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad... and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that."