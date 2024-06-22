Prince William 'deserves peace' as fans feel future King's struggle

William spotted having fun at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show in London

Prince William is receiving immense support from his fans after being spotted having fun at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show in London.



The Prince of Wales attended the first show of the Midnights artist at Wembley Stadium in the UK with his children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, along with Mike and Zara Tindall.

Fans were thrilled to see their future king enjoying himself with his children and cousins, despite facing tough times due to his wife Kate Middleton's and King Charles' battles with cancer.

One fan gushed, “I’m just so glad to see the Prince of Wales having that much fun! He deserves it all, and more.”



Meanwhile, new snaps have emerged showing Prince William with his beloved cousin Princess Beatrice. Beatrice, whose father is Prince Andrew, looked delighted as she shared a laugh with William during the second day of Royal Ascot.

This might come as a blow to Prince Harry, as Beatrice is said to be his 'closest cousin,' who would spend time with him and Meghan Markle at their home in California.

Princess Beatrice looked glamorous in a pink floral gown paired with a matching floral headband. She beamed as she caught up with Prince William at the annual Berkshire event.

It wasn't just Princess Beatrice enjoying William's company; her younger sister Princess Eugenie also seemed delighted.

The Mirror reported, "William in particular was in high spirits at the event - one funny incident with Princess Eugenie prompted comparisons with his cheeky youngest son, Prince Louis. At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family, but she and William looked closer than ever as they laughed and hugged."

The family was out in full force, with Prince William joined by his cousins Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and her spouse Jack Brooksbank.



