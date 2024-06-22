Prince Harry warned of damaging results if he decides to pen 'Spare' sequel

Prince Harry has been warned of damaging consequences if he decides to write a sequel to his explosive tell-all memoir Spare.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has slammed the senior members of the royal family in his book including his brother Prince William.

Now, reports have been circulating on media that the former working royal has been offered lucrative deals to pen another part of his book.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that Harry's future book about the royal family might shut down the doors of reconciliation.

She said, "I can't imagine that Harry would contemplate a follow up to Spare."

"He has indicated that he wants to move on: he has said his piece, vented his anger and faced the consequences. I don’t believe for a moment that he will revisit his grievances in a second book, the royal expert added.

However, she said, "If he did go there, then I am sure the response would be a continued dignified silence and a resounding crash as the Palace doors slammed on any hope of future reconciliation."